Kashmir is ours, no power can snatch it from us: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India and it will remain so and and “no power in the world can snatch it from us”, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

“Kashmir is ours, it was ours and it will be ours. No power of the world can snatch it from us,” the Minister said on the occasion of 26th anniversary of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The RAF deals with riots, major law and order issues as well as relief and rescue operations. Singh also lauded the the CRPF’s attempt in maintaining a balance while dealing with Kashmiri people and terrorists.

“If some Kashmiri youths do things they should not because they are instigated by some people, you handle them properly as you feel that they belong to our country. “But if any person indulges in any terrorist activity, no power in the world can stop you from neutralizing that person,” he added. The Minister said militant incidents had decreased in Jammu and Kashmir and that security forces had been giving a befitting reply to the terrorists.