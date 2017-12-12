Kashmir: Avalanche hits LoC post, 3 soldiers missing

Srinagar, Three soldiers of the Indian Army went missing on Tuesday after an avalanche hit their post on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“Three army jawans went missing at Mani Post Bagtoor Gurez reportedly due to a snow avalanche,” a police officer said.

A rescue operation was underway in the area.

More than five feet deep snow had accumulated on the ground on the LoC in Gurez sector due to the heavy snowfall that started on Monday evening and was still continuing on Tuesday morning.