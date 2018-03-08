Karnataka Lokayukta Vishwanatha Shetty stabbed in office, attacker held

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty was on Wednesday stabbed multiple times and left profusely bleeding by a man who went to his office with a complaint only to be told that the case was shut, officials said. Shetty, in his early 70s, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is prima facie stated to be out of danger. The Lokayukta collapsed after assailant Tejaraj Sharma attacked him in his chamber in a multi-storeyed building near Vidhana Soudha or the state secretariat, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

Sharma was arrested, CM Siddaramaiah told reporters after he rushed to Mallya Hospital and enquired about Shetty’s condition. Sharma, who had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta about not getting a tender for a work he had applied for, went to his chamber and stabbed him in three or four places, he said. He was told by the Lokayukta office that the case was shut after investigation. Shetty suffered serious injury on his abdomen, Siddaramaiah said. “I have spoken to doctors regarding his treatment. Doctors who are treating him have said prima facie he is out of danger,” he said.

The assailant came to the office saying he wanted to meet Shetty and after entering the chamber, stabbed the Lokayukta with a knife, Siddaramaiah said. “I was shown the weapon. The knife is big. It looks like he has attempted to murder,” he said. “I wish for his speedy recovery. Such a thing had never happened… I have instructed the DGP to investigate in detail… about his background and other things.”

Amid reports of a security breach, Siddaramaiah said he had asked police to look into it and take action. He said those who come to meet the Lokayukta are normally given a chit before being called in. “Several people come to meet us also, we won’t know who has come with weapon.”

The gunman was standing guard outside Shetty’s chamber and the CCTV is also installed, Siddaramaiah said, adding, “… He did this inside the chamber.” He said Sharma went alone inside the Lokayukta’s chamber. Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, citing initial information, had earlier said the assailant had claimed to be an advocate. Shetty took over as state Lokayukta in January 2017, succeeding Y Bhaskar Rao, a former high court chief justice.