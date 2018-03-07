Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty stabbed in Bengaluru office, attacker nabbed

Karnataka Lokayukta or anti-corruption ombudsman Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed multiple times today inside his office in Bengaluru. The attacker is identified as Tejas Sharma and has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, Justice Shetty has been admitted to Mallya Hospital and is currently out of danger. But it is not yet known what triggered the attack. He allegedly was in a crowd of complainants who had come to meet the Lokayukta in his office of the Multi-Storey Building, popularly known as MS Building.

“I have spoken to (Commissioner of Police) T. Suneel Kumar who informed me that he (Shetty) has been shifted to a private hospital. I was informed that he is out of danger,” Reddy told reporters here.

One person attempted to murder the judge.He hit him 3 times with his knife.The judge fell on the floor. So you can see what kind of security Siddaramaiah govt has provided us. Situation is very bad: Eyewitness Jay Anna on Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty stabbed in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/xTd4fHoy8I

#Visuals from the Karnataka Lokayukta office in Bengaluru: Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed. The accused has been taken into custody by the police. pic.twitter.com/C7KkXCtSZs — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

Bengaluru: Visual of the person who stabbed the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty at his office in Bengaluru. He has been taken into custody by the police. pic.twitter.com/QeaVd9QL6y — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

To note, Justice Shetty took charge as Lokayukta in January 2017. The post was vacant since Y Bhaskar Rao, a former high court chief justice, stepped down in December 2015 amid public pressure to quit over an alleged bribery scandal involving his office and son.

With IANS input.