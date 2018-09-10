Karnataka floods: PM Narendra Modi to send central team to assess damage

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led delegation that the Centre would send two teams of Officers to assess the damages caused by floods in Kodagu district and neighbouring coastal and Malnad districts.

A delegation led by Kumaraswamy today met the Prime Minister and apprised him of the situation in flood-affected areas in the state and the drought situation in the interiors. They also urged him to announce a Rs 2000 crore package for rehabilitation and to create infrastructure in the flood-ravaged districts. They said that the Prime Minister positively responded to their requests.

Former Prime Minister and MP from Hassan H.D. Devegowda, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande, Water Resources Minister D.K.Shivakumar, PWD Minister H.D. Revanna, Rural Department and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Bairegowda were also the part of the delegation.

On August 24, the Chief Minister had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi and requested for a financial aid of Rs. 2,000 crores for the relief and rehabilitation process. Several districts of Karnataka including Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga incurred a heavy damage caused due to flooding and landslide. At least 17 people also lost their lives and 2,200 houses were damaged due to the flash floods.