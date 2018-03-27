Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah socialist leader who wears watch worth Rs 40 lakh, an evidence of corruption: Amit Shah

Shimoga: BJP president Amit Shah has a new grouse against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah: that the latter is the “only socialist leader” who wears a wristwatch worth Rs 40 lakh. The watch, in turn, the BJP’s strategist claims, is conclusive evidence of the CM’s corruption.

Shah’s remarks came at a rally in Shimoga. He wondered aloud: “How many people can afford a watch worth Rs 40 lakh? Mr Siddaramaiah is a socialist leader who wears a watch worth Rs 40 lakh and that indicates how much they are steeped in corruption.” Siddaramaiah admitted that he once received a Hublot watch as a gift, but he no longer wears it. It was given to the Chief Secretary to be kept as a state asset. It was deposited in the Speaker’s office in the Karnataka Assembly a couple of years ago.

The chief minister said he wears a simple Timex watch now. This isn’t the first time the BJP has targeted a Congress leader over such indulgence. A jacket Rahul Gandhi wore before the Meghalaya election gave the BJP an excuse to return his “suit-boot ki sarkar” jibe. The Congress president, too, had said it was a gift. Shah further maintained that the Congress government’s move to give separate religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats was aimed at preventing BS Yeddyurappa from becoming the chief minister in Karnataka. “This Siddaramaiah government has brought this proposal, not because of his love for Lingayats, but to prevent Yeddyurappa from becoming Chief Minister,” he said addressing gathering.