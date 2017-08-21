Free Press Journal
Kamal Hassan takes jibe at two AIADMK factions

— By IANS | Aug 21, 2017 03:38 pm
Chennai: Actor Kamal Hassan on Monday took a jibe at the coming together of the two AIADMK factions, saying it amounts to fooling the people.

“Gandhi cap, Kashmiri cap and now buffoon’s cap. Have you had enough or do you want more? Tamils, please answer,” Hassan tweeted.

His remarks came amid the coming together of the two AIADMK factions — one headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and the other by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

