Kamal Hassan takes jibe at two AIADMK factions

Chennai: Actor Kamal Hassan on Monday took a jibe at the coming together of the two AIADMK factions, saying it amounts to fooling the people.

“Gandhi cap, Kashmiri cap and now buffoon’s cap. Have you had enough or do you want more? Tamils, please answer,” Hassan tweeted.

காந்திக்குல்லா!காவிக்குல்லா!கஷ்மீர்குல்லா!! தற்போது கோமாளிக்குல்லா, தமிழன் தலையில் . போதுமா இன்னும் வேண்டுமா? தயவாய் வெகுள்வாய் தமிழா.

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 21, 2017

His remarks came amid the coming together of the two AIADMK factions — one headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and the other by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.