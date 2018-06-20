Kamal Haasan meets EC officials, Rahul Gandhi during Delhi visit

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan today met Election Commission officials here in connection with the registration of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, and also discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

After the meeting with the poll panel officials, he told reporters that he expected his party, which was launched in February, would get registered soon.

Enjoyed meeting @ikamalhaasan in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two parties, including the political situation in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/cPWQd8w7YY

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2018

“I came here for a formal meeting. They (EC) asked certain questions. They are not having any major objection,” he said.

To a query, 63-year-old Haasan said the EC officials told him that his party’s registration would be done soon. He, however, said the officials did not specify any time frame for it.

Asked about the party’s symbol, he said there has been no decision on it yet and the issue will be first discussed within the party before approaching the EC.

Later, Haasan had a meeting with Gandhi.

