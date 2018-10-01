Job opportunities 2018: Bank of Baroda (BoB) is hiring for various position; details inside
Bank of Baroda has invited candidates for applying for the posts of IT professionals. There are 20 posts open for recruitment. Application process has started on September 27, 2018 and the last date for submission of the application form is October 18, 2018. The applicants must make sure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria before applying for the posts.
BOB Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details
- Chief Executive Officer
- Technology Architect Lead
- Program Manager
- Quality Assurance Lead
- Business Analyst Lead
- Infrastructure Lead
- Business Analyst
- Quality Assurance Engineer
- Database Architect and Mobile Application Developer
How to apply for the job:
- The candidates should Log on to BOB official website which is bankofbaroda.com.
- The candidates have to click on “Careers” tab on the website.
- On the careers tab the candidates have to click on “Career Opportunities”.
- The positions available will be displayed on the screen, select your preference.
- Click on the application link and the application form will open. The candidates can now complete the process by entering details in the fields.