JKPSC KAS 2018 Preliminary exam result out at jkpsc.nic.in; Follow these steps to download

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has announced the prelim result of competitive exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check on commission’s official website, jkpsc.nic.in. The prelim exam was conducted on September 16 at various centres across state. The main exam is expected to be held in month of February or March 2019.

Candidates passing the prelim exam, need to apply online again using the new detailed form. The form will be available on commission’s website, www.jkpsc.nic.in. Meanwhile, follow these steps to check JKPSC KAS result online:

Step 1: Visit official website, jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on preliminary exam result link

Step 3: A PDF with roll no of qualified candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it or take a print out for future reference.