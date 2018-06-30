JKBOSE declares 10th Bi-Annual Leh division results 2018, check results at jkbose.jk.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) declared the results of Class 10 bi-annual Leh division. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results on board’s official website jkbose.jk.gov.in. The students can also check their result on the third party website – indiaresults.com.

Steps to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Results 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for the ‘Results’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number/name

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference