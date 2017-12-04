Jharkhand: Principal who sexually assaulted six-year-old admits his crime

A shameful which was led to arrest of a school principal who sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl student in Jharkhand’s Koderma district, has now admitted the crime in front of the media. But while talking to media he brushed it off by saying that there was “no intercourse”.

According to a report in NDTV, S Xavier who is now arrested and produced before the media by the police, S Xavier said: “Yes I did, but it wasn’t such a big mistake. There was no sexual intercourse. Let me be frank, I could not even have done it, I’m old now. It was an accident.” The man, who has been sent to jail for 15 days, also said, “I am under a lot of stress. My work is not going well. I have heart trouble. I can’t sleep at night sometimes. I have insomnia.”

What happened exactly?

On Wednesday, S Xavier, principal of Tilaiya Public School in Koderma district, had allegedly taken the child to the school toilet. And stripped her off and touched her inappropriately. When she started crying, he gave her some money and told her not to report the matter to anyone, the child has said, reported NDTV.

Actually, the incident took place on November 29, Wednesday but was reported on Friday, when the girl told about the incident to her parents. The victim’s father said the girl was profusely bleeding when she returned from school on Thursday evening. She was rushed to a hospital later where a number of medical test was conducted on her.

Xavier has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.