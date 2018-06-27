The results of Class 12 Arts examination has been declared. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites — jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. There were rumours of results being declared last week, but board officials dismissed the reports as rumours. And the result will also be available to check on other websites such as jac.jharkhand.gov.in, examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. The result of Class 10 examination was declared on June 12. Around 3,17 lakh students had appeared in the Class 12 Arts examination this year. In Science stream, the pass percentage was 48.34 and in Commerce, it was 67.49 per cent.

How to check Jharkhand 12th Arts 2018 result