Jharkhand: Denied ambulance, man carries daughter’s corpse on motorbike

Godda (Jharkhand): Another incident of apathy towards the poor has come to the fore, where a father was forced to carry the body of his daughter on a motorcycle after the district hospital in Jharkhand’s Godda district did not provide him with an ambulance.

Mahadev Sah, a resident of Pelagari village in Panchayat Karmikak, brought his twelve-year-old daughter Lalita Kumari to the famous Sadar hospital of Jharkhand on December 6 morning after she was affected with Cardiovascular disease. Lalita was earlier being treated at a private clinic and was brought here for her final checkup. She died soon later the same day. Meanwhile, the hospital has denied the claims made by the man.