Jet Airways flight diverted to Ahmedabad for ‘security reasons’

Ahmedabad: A Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight from Mumbai was today diverted to the airport here for”security reasons”, according to sources. The flight 9W339, which took off from Mumbai at 0255hours, landed at Ahmedabad airport at around 0345 hours. A passenger onboard said the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad citing “security reasons”.

All the passengers were asked to deplane and were screened. A security personnel at Ahmedabad airport said the flight was diverted as there was a specific threat call. The number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained. There was no immediate response from Jet Airways spokesperson.