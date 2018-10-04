JEE Mains 2019: Exam date, shifts likely to be announced on October 5 at jeemain.nic.in
National Test Agency (NTA), which will conduct the main exams like NEET, CMAT, UGC NET and others from this year, is expected to release notification carrying exam dates and shifts for JEE Mains exam tomorrow, i.e., October 5. Candidates who are interested to appear for the exams can check exam date and city allotment details on NTA’s official website, jeemain.nic.in.
The JEE Main exam is scheduled to start from January 6, 2019. On the other hand, the NTA will also be releasing application form from October 8 giving candidates a chance to rectify their errors which they committed while filling the forms. The last date to rectify the mistakes is October 14. Meanwhile, following are the details to check the JEE Main exam dates and shift details:
Step 1: Go to official website, jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: To log in, enter your registration no, password and other asked details
Step 3: Allotment details of exam dates and shifts will be appear on screen
Step 4: Download it or take a printout for further use.