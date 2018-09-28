JEE Main 2019: Online registration at jeemain.nic.in to end on September 30; apply now

Online registration process for 2019 JEE Main exam is ending on Sunday i.e., September 30. Candidates who are interested to appear for the exam are advised to visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in to apply. The JEE Main exam will be conducted on January 6, 2019 and admit card/hall ticket for the same will be released in December.

From this year, all major exams like JEE, NEET, UGC-NET, CMAT, GPAT, etc will be conducted by national Testing Agency (NTA). Online payment of fees can be done till October 1 at 11.50pm. JEE Main first test will be conducted from January 6, 2019, to January 20 and second will be from April 7 to April 20.

Here’s how you can apply for JEE Mains 2019 exam

Step 1: Open the official website nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘apply for the online registration for JEE Mains exam 2019’

Step 3: Register yourself for the application

Step 4: Submit your details asked in the application form

Step 5: Submit your application fees with necessary documents and submit

Step 6: Download or take a printout for future references