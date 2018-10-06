JEE Main 2019: Exam dates, shift details announced at jeemain.nic.in; check now

Free Press Journal
Allotment of dates and shifts for JEE Mains 2019 are announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nic.in. JEE Main paper I exam will be held from January 6 to 20. It will be a computer-based exam and will be conducted in various shifts. JEE Mains paper II will be held on January 8 in two shifts, the announcement further says.

Admit card for first phase exam which are scheduled from January 6 to 20, will be available from December 17. Until this year, JEE Main exam was organised by CBSE. Follow these steps to check your JEE Main 2019 exam date and shifts details:

Step 1: Visit official website, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in


Step 2: Click on know your date and shift link

Step 3: Enter application no alongwith captcha and click search

Step 4: Your dates and shifts details will appear on screen

