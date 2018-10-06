JEE Main 2019: Exam dates, shift details announced at jeemain.nic.in; check now
Allotment of dates and shifts for JEE Mains 2019 are announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nic.in. JEE Main paper I exam will be held from January 6 to 20. It will be a computer-based exam and will be conducted in various shifts. JEE Mains paper II will be held on January 8 in two shifts, the announcement further says.
Admit card for first phase exam which are scheduled from January 6 to 20, will be available from December 17. Until this year, JEE Main exam was organised by CBSE. Follow these steps to check your JEE Main 2019 exam date and shifts details:
Step 1: Visit official website, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on know your date and shift link
Step 3: Enter application no alongwith captcha and click search
Step 4: Your dates and shifts details will appear on screen