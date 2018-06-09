IIT Kanpur will declare the JEE Advanced 2018 Result tomorrow i.e., on June 10. The ranks and the marks will also be published by the institution on the same day. JEE advanced was conducted on May 20 after the JEE mains results declared in April. The exams was conducted for admissions in 23 IITs all over India. The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the computer-based enterence test in two phases for admission in NITs and IITs. The IIT JEE mains and advanced was organised and by IIT Kanpur.

How to check your results

Step 1: Click on the results link at www.jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, registration number, mobile number, email address and the will be displayed on your screen.

Step 3: Download and save the result for future references.

Around 2.33 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination this year. According to the latest reports, the number of seats up for admissions in all the IITs in the country is 11,279 this year as compared to a total of 10,988 seats last year.