Jawan injured as Pak Army violates ceasefire in Poonch, Jammu

Jammu, An Army jawan was injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Jammu districts, drawing heavy retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said today.

Pakistani Army resorted to ceasefire violation for the third consecutive day today. “Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0745 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC),” a senior Army officer said today.

Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is still on, he said. In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops fired on forward posts along the LoC in Khour belt of Akhnoor sector last night to Indian troops gave a befitting reply, the officer said.

An Army jawan sustained minor injuries in the exchange of fire, he said. On Wednesday, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector. On November 2, a BSF jawan was killed when Pakistani Rangers attacked a patrol party along the International Border in Samba district.

A girl was injured when Pakistani troops opened fire from small arms along the LoC in Karmara belt of Poonch district on October 31. On October 18, eight civilians, including a two-year-old child, were injured in heavy Pakistani shelling in the district.