Jammu & Kashmir CM thanks Sachin Tendulkar for sanctioning Rs 40 lakh for school in North Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today thanked cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for sanctioning over Rs 40 lakh from the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for construction of a school building in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

“Thankful to @sachin_rt for using his MPLAD funds for the construction of a school building in Kashmir. Even off the field, he continues to inspire us all,” she said on Twitter.

Tendulkar, in a letter to the DM and District Collector (Office of Mumbai Suburban District, District Planning Committee), mentioned that the Imperial Educational Institute, Drugmulla, established in 2007, had requested for funds and “the request must be scrutinised”.

The description of work requested include construction of a school building with 10 class rooms, four laboratories, an administrative block, six toilets and an assembly/prayer hall. The institute is the only school in Drugmulla. It currently has 1,000 students in classes one to 10.