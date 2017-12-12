Jammu-Kashmir: Avalanche hits Army posts in Gurez sector; five soldiers missing

Srinagar: Five soldiers were reported missing after avalanches hit two Army posts on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Two soldiers went missing in Kupwara district’s Nowgam sector on Monday evening and three others disappeared on Tuesday morning in Bandipora district’s Gurez sector.

“Continuing snowfall in the area is hampering rescue operations,” a police officer said.

More than five feet deep snow had accumulated in Gurez due to the heavy snowfall that started on Monday evening, the officer added.