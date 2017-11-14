Jammu and Kashmir: Two separate gunfights erupt between militants and army

Srinagar: Two separate gunfights erupted on Tuesday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam and Pulwama districts, police said. In Pulwama, the gunfight was triggered after holed-up militants fired at the security forces comprising troops from the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in Laam village near Tral town. In Kulgam, as the security forces cordoned off Nowbug village in Qazigund area following information about the presence of the militants, they were fired at. “The two gunfights are ongoing,” the police added.