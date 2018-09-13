Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed in encounter in Sopore

Srinagar: Two militants were Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chinkipora near Arampora area of Sopore township in the north Kashmir district this morning after receiving intelligence input about presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces. “Two terrorists have been killed in the operation at Chinkipora,” an Army official said. He said the operation was in progress.