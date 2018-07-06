Jammu and Kashmir: terrorists shoot Hanfia Mosque’s Imam in Pulwama

Pulwama: A group of terrorists fired upon at an imam of Hanfia Mosque in Pulwama’s Parigam village in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday morning.

The imam, Mohd Ashraf Thoker, was rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple bullet injuries. More details on the matter are awaited. Since a few days, the state has been witnessing a huge spurt in terror activity.

On a related note, the body of Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was kidnapped by terrorists in Shopian district, was found today morning by locals of Kulgam’s Pariwan. Resident of Vehil village in Shopian, Javaid Ahmad Dar, was abducted from a local medical shop yesterday.