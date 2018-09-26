Free Press Journal
Jammu and Kashmir: SAC okays creation of 177 Panchayat Inspector posts

Jammu and Kashmir: SAC okays creation of 177 Panchayat Inspector posts

— By PTI | Sep 26, 2018 07:40 pm
Representational Image

Srinagar: In order to boost the implementation of development programmes across the newly created 177 community development blocks in Jammu and Kashmir, the state administrative council (SAC) Wednesday accorded sanction to the creation of 177 posts of Panchayat Inspector. “The much-needed initiative would make these 177 CD blocks fully functional,” an official spokesman said. “Presently, in the newly created blocks, only village-level workers (VLWs), multi-purpose workers (MPWs) and Gram Savikas are available for assistance of the Block Development Officer (BDO) and in the absence of adequate number of posts of Panchayat Inspectors, the hierarchical structure of the Rural Development Department remained highly skewed,” he said.

With the creation of these 177 posts, all blocks in the state of J&K will have a Panchayat Inspector. This also increases the promotional avenues for lower staff, he said. The spokesman claimed that the move was meant to empower panchayats financially and administratively in the state where panchayat elections are due later this year. He said availability of Panchayat Inspectors, who are the custodians of the panchayat properties and records, attains additional significance.


