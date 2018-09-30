Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman killed in militant attack in Shopian

Srinagar: A policeman was killed in a militant attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, police said.Srinagar: A policeman was killed in a militant attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, police said. “Terrorists in District Shopian fired indiscriminately on Police Station Shopian.

The attack was repulsed by alert jawans,” a police spokesman said. He said in this incident, constable Saqib Mir sustained injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, the injured jawan succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said. Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, he said.