Jammu and Kashmir: Manan Wani’s death is ‘entirely our loss’, says ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday the fact that a PhD scholar chose death over life has a strong message that unless a dialogue is started, local youth will continue to die.

Commenting on the killing of Manan Bashir Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was killed in a gunfight along with his associate in Kupwara district on Thursday, Mufti said in her Twitter page: “Today a PhD scholar chose death over life & was killed in an encounter. His death is entirely our loss as we are losing young educated boys every day.”

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 11, 2018

Wani, a Ph.D scholar of Aligarh Muslim University, had joined militancy in January this year. He belonged to Lolab area of Kupwara district and was killed in an encounter along with his local associate in Shatgund village of the same district. Mehbooba Mufti called for a dialogue asking the political parties that unless talks are held, the bloodshed in Kashmir would continue.

“It is high time that all the political parties in the country realise the gravity of this situation and try to facilitate a solution through dialogue with all the stakeholders including Pakistan to end this bloodshed,” she said in another tweet.