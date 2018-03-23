Jammu and Kashmir: Huge cache of arms, ammunition revovered from Kupwara forest

Kupwara: A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other miscellaneous items have been recovered after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district’s Halmatpora village.

“In Kupwara’s encounter, five terrorists, who were killed were of foreign origin. The operation was at the controlling stage while searches are being conducted at some places,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) S.P. Pani said on Thursday.

On March 21, at least five terrorists and five security personnel were killed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The encounter site is about 8 km from Kupwara town and Halmatpora is the last village before the LoC, which is 20-25 km away from the spot.