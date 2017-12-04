Jammu And Kashmir: Gunfight erupts after militants attack Army patrol in south Kashmir
PTI Photo
Srinagar: A gunfight erupted between militants and the security forces on Monday following an attack on an Army patrol on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, police said.
The gunfight is going on in Kulgam district’s Bonigam village after militants entered a building following the patrol attack which resulted in two soldiers being injured.
“Two to three militants are believed to be inside the building,” the police added.
