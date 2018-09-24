Jammu and Kashmir: Family of 5 killed in landslide

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): Five people of a family were killed after a house collapsed due to the landslide in Gandoh area of Doda district on Monday.

Doda Deputy Commissioner, Simrandeep Singh told ANI, “Heavy rainfall has been recorded in last 36 hours, causing the landslide. Landslide led to the collapse of a temporary shelter in which a family was living. Two men, two women and one child got buried in the debris and died in this unfortunate incident.” He further said that the administration has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh for next of kin of the victims.

“Rs. 1 lakh have also been announced for the reconstruction of the damaged house. I have directed the sub-divisional magistrate to take immediate steps to relocate the family to a temporary shelter,” he further added.

Doda has been receiving heavy rainfall since the past two days following which the schools have been closed across the district as a precautionary measure.