Jammu and Kashmir: Army soldier abducted by militants in Pulwama

Srinagar: An army jawan, posted in the militant stronghold of Shopian in south Kashmir, was today abducted by militants, police here said. Rajouri resident Aurangzeb, who was picked up from Kalampora area in Pulwama, was proceeding on leave for Eid, officials said.

He belongs to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and is at present posted with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, they said. At about 9 am today, army men from the unit stopped a car asking the driver to drop Aurangzeb in Shopian, officials said, recounting what had happened.

Militants stopped the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan. Police is investigating the case. The Army is also conducting a inquiry into the incident, they said.