Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan, militant killed in encounter in Kulgam

Srinagar: An Army jawan and a militant were today killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir even as security forces were engaged in a counter insurgency operation in Pulwama district. One soldier was critically injured in the gunbattle with militants at Nowbug Kund in Kulgam district, Army sources said. They said the injured soldier later succumbed to injuries. A militant was also killed in the operation, the sources said.

A police spokesman said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Nowbug Kund village this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area. As the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter, he said.

The operation was going on when last reports came in. Another encounter broke out in Laam village of Tral area in Pulwama after the militants fired upon a search party of security forces. A senior police official said a militant hideout has been unearthed while the search operations in the area were still in progress.