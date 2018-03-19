Jammu and Kashmir: 5 of a family killed, five Army personnel and two civilians injured in Pakistan shelling

Srinagar: Pakistani troops targeted border villages on Sunday, killing five members of a family including three minor brothers and injuring five Army personnel and two civilians in Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday morning, officials said.

As per the Army spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand, Pakistani troops, “especially targeting the civilians’ areas”, opened fire at around 7:45 am, which went on till 11:30 am on Sunday. The family members were identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Ramzan, his wife Malika Bi (32), and their three sons – Abdul Rehman (14), Mohammad Rizwan (12) and Razaq Ramzan (7) – while their two daughters Nasreen Kouser (11) and Mehreen Kouser (5) were critically injured.

While the J&K government promised to take “full care” of the two injured girls, who have been admitted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, sources in the hospital told The Free Press Journal that both are stated to be “critical and is yet to be out of danger”. As per the spokesman, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the LoC using small arms, 81 mm and 120 mm mortars.

“Pakistan continues…targeting innocent civilians, their homes and livestock in villages close to the LoC. The deliberate provocation has resulted in a loss of five precious and innocent civilian lives,” he said, adding: “Indian Army has retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the dastardly act”.