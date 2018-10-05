Jammu and Kashmir: 2 workers of National Conference party killed by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two National Conference (NC) party workers were killed while another was critically injured on Friday as militants opened fire here, police said. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack.

The terrorists targeted the NC workers in Karfali Mohalla of the old city area. The attack took place outside the ancestral house of NC MLA, Shamima Firdous, who represents the Habba Kadal seat in the 87-member state legislative assembly.

It was not immediately known whether any of the victims had filed papers for the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in the city. The area was cordoned off and a search was on. “All those hit were shifted to hospital where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival. The third NC worker is being treated for critical injuries,” an officer said.

“I cannot condemn strongly enough the murderous terrorist attack against three of my party workers. Nazir Ahmed Bhat (working in the office of MLA Shamima Firdous) and Mushtaq Ahmed Wani have been killed,” National Conference leader Abdullah said as he prayed for those attacked.

“Shakeel Ahmad Zangoo has been injured and is in hospital. I pray for his complete and speedy recovery,” he added.

“Pained to hear about the killing of two NC workers. My heart goes out to their families and children. Cannot possibly imagine what they must be going through,” Mufti tweeted.

The attack comes at a time when authorities claim militancy has largely been contained in the city. Both the NC and the PDP have announced a boycott of the municipal and Panchayat polls in the state. The four-phased municipal elections are being held in October while the Panchayat polls are scheduled for November-December.