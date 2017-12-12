Jail or fine for anyone who sells mineral water above MRP: Centre tells Supreme Court

Mumbai: The restaurants, hotels, multiplexes etc. will be penalised and the management may have to serve a term in jail for selling bottled mineral water above the maximum retail price (MRP). The Centre has told the Supreme that charging over and above MRP is not only against consumer interest but also lead to tax evasion.

“Sale of packaged water over MRP by hotels and restaurants may have implications regarding tax evasion as a bottle purchased by a hotel at cost price, which should be sold at MRP or less, is being sold at much higher prices, leading to possible loss of additional revenue to the government in the form of service tax or excise duty etc,” the government said, News18 reported.

A petition was filed by Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI). The Ministry Consumer Affairs responded to petition by stating that overcharging for packed food is an offence under the Legal Metrology Act.

According to Section 36 of Legal Metrology Act, whoever manufactures, packs, imports, sells, distributes, delivers or otherwise transfers, offers, exposes or possesses for sale, or causes to be sold, distributed, delivered or otherwise transferred, offered, exposed for sale any pre-packaged commodity which does not conform to the declarations on the package as provided in this Act, shall be punished with fine which may extend to twenty-five thousand rupees, for the second offence, with fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees and for the subsequent offence, with fine which shall not be less than fifty thousand rupees but which may extend to one lakh rupees or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with both.

A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman will take up the matter for hearing on Tuesday.