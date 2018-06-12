The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the result of JAC Class 10 results or JAC matric results today (June 12). The students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on their result on JAC’s official website jac.nic.in. According to Hindustan Times, results will be announced by 4 pm.

Around 431,734 candidates were registered for Class 10 examination this year. The JAC matric examinations were concluded on March 21. JAC intermediate or Class 12 science and commerce streams’ results were declared on June 7 and JAC arts stream results are yet to be published.

Steps to check JAC 10th Result 2018:

Step 1. Log on to the official website at – jac.nic.in

Step 2. Search for the link that read, ‘JAC Class 10 results 2018’ and click on the same on the homepage

Step 3. Students will be directed to a new page

Step 4. Enter the required details such as roll numbers and date of birth if necessary and click on the submit button

Step 5. Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Step 6. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference