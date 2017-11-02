Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ShahRukhKhan
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ManhattanAttack
#GST
#Demonetisation
Home / India / J-K: 5 jawans injured after terrorists attack CRPF vehicle in Anantnag

J-K: 5 jawans injured after terrorists attack CRPF vehicle in Anantnag

— By Asia News International | Nov 02, 2017 11:44 am
FOLLOW US:

PTI Photo by S Irfan

Anantnag: Five jawans injured after terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle at Lazibal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

As per the information, the unidentified militants fired upon a bus belonging to 96 Batallion CRPF at around 8: 45 a.m.

The injured have been admitted to District hospital Anantnang. The condition of all the injured are said to be stable.


Search operations have been launched. Further update follows.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK