Deepa opposes plans to convert J Jayalalithaa’s residence into memorial

Chennai: Late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece J Deepa has opposed the Tamil Nadu government’s plans to convert her aunt’s residence here into a memorial, saying she would take legal steps against it.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had yesterday announced that his government would appoint a commission of inquiry to probe the death of Jayalalithaa and convert her ‘Veda Nilayam’ residence into a memorial.

Deepa said she has the “moral and legal rights” to stake claim to the Poes Garden property and termed the announcement by the chief minister a “drama” while alleging that there was some motive behind it.

“We were not consulted on converting it (the residence) into a memorial. We will take legal action against it (the government plans),” Deepa told reporters here yesterday.

She had taken the political plunge months after her aunt’s demise and had launched the MGR Amma Deepa Peravai on February 24, the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa. Deepa had filed her nomination for the April 12 by- election to R K Nagar Assembly seat, which was previously held by Jayalalithaa. The bypoll was later rescinded by the Election Commission following alleged use of money power.