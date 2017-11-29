Ivanka Trump goes gaga over a chaiwala Modi

Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and informal advisor, on Tuesday went gaga at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, showering lavish praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She especially applauded the PM for bringing a promise of “transformational change” to Indians through his journey from humble beginnings to the top office.

“From your childhood, selling tea to your election as India’s Prime Minister, you’ve proven that transformational change is possible. And now you are bringing that promise to hundreds of millions of people across your country,” said Trump.

“You have opened new universities across the country. Your doctors and scientists are discovering medical cures and life-saving technologies. Your engineers and architects have built modern wonders that grace your skies. And Indian spacecraft have travelled to the Moon and to Mars,” she said.

‘‘Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty — a remarkable improvement, and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” Ivanka said further.

‘‘Here in India, I want to applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his firm belief that ‘the progress of humanity is incomplete without the empowerment of women’,” she stressed and said Indian economy can grow by over USD 150 billion in the next three years if it was able to close the labour force gender gap by half.

Modi and Trump held their first one-on-one meeting before the summit began. She also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. Later, at night, the Prime Minister hosted Trump at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace.

Hyderabad had rolled out the red carpet for Trump, who has led a 350-member delegation to the summit. About 10,000 policemen were standing guard. Billboards with pictures of Ivanka Trump dot many parts of Hyderabad, home to major US firms such as Microsoft.

Modi, in turn, invited entrepreneurs from all over the world to “come, make in India, invest in India,” to partner in India’s growth story.