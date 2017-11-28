IT raids 33 places in Tamil Nadu belonging to three business groups

Chennai: Income Tax (IT) officials on Tuesday raided 33 premises in Tamil Nadu here and Madurai belonging to three business groups.

It is a follow-up to its earlier searches linked to jailed AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala’s kin and business associates, said a senior official. “Search operations are on… The officials are carrying out searches in the premises of Marg group, S2, and Millennium,” the IT official told IANS preferring anonymity.

According to him, this is a follow-up of the IT Department’s search operations carried out in 187 premises belonging to the relatives of Sasikala and their business organisations. The raid comes days after the IT officials carried out that massive search operation and unearthed Rs 1,430 crore of tax evasion. The IT Department also raided the residence of late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J.Jayalalithaa after that.