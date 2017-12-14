Is India becoming impious with airing of condom ads?

India is currently going through an interesting phase in our democracy as on one hand we talk about how far we have come after 70 years of independence and trying to talk on the development of the region and having aspirations of becoming an important player in world politics. But, as often in a democratic country like India it is safe to assume that we (the people) are offended by smallest of things and the new directive of the Information and Broadcasting ministry (I & B) that condom advertisements cannot be aired between 6 am and 10 pm as it is vulgar, corrupts the mindset of children and is not suitable for viewing in a household which has children and this material should only be aired between 10 pm to 6 am.

Is this a joke? Are we really offended and scandalised by an ad which talks about safe sex and protection while having sexual intercourse? Are we on a time machine and travelling to the 16th century? The government of the day, which is falling on so many parameters is taking time out and coming up with a rule to educate people about safe sex by banning the product to be aired on certain times. First, the fringe will decide on what to eat, what to wear, what to watch and now the central leadership is telling us that what is moral and immoral?

Sex in India has always been a taboo subject and no parent is comfortable having the birds and the bees talk cutting across regions and sex has been looked at as some sort of sin or impious activity. The condom ads are no doubt quite extreme and borders on vulgarity and indecency, but banning them or shifting the timing is not the answer and India has one of the highest amounts of rapes, unwanted pregnancy, teen pregnancy and our population is skyrocketing every year and the Indian Republic needs a mechanism to fight birth control.

The effect of condom ads (which are bordering on vulgarity) on children no doubt has implications, but the current generation of youth is not naive and can surf everything on the internet, Whatsapp, Facebook and is aware about the most complex issues around the world. The government of the day has to educate children about safe sex and how to use protection and making the subject compulsory in schools. The easy way out will be to shoot the messenger and pretend everything is fine and holy, but India can’t afford to become another China and rather than changing the channel we have to change our mindset and have an open and healthy discussion about SEX.