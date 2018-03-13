Is Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya India’s richest MP? Read her full asset details

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan could become India’s richest Member of Parliament (MP). In a recent affidavit submitted which was submitted by the former actress, it was revealed that the couple (Jaya and Amitabh) owns assets worth Rs 1000 crore. According to a report in leading daily, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan have doubled assets from around Rs 500 crore in 2012 to around Rs 1000 cr in 2018.

According to the report, Jaya Bachchan submitted an affidavit at the time of filing her nomination form at the upcoming Rajya Sabha poll, it states that Jaya and Big B own immovable assets worth more than Rs 460 cr while their movable asset has risen to 540 cr. Meanwhile, in 2012 she had declared assets worth Rs 493 crore.

The couple has gold worth Rs 62 crore. While Amitabh has gold worth Rs 36 crore, Jaya owns jewellery worth Rs 26 crore. They have 12 cars worth Rs 13 crore – the models include Rolls Royce, three Mercedes, a Porsche and a Range Rover. Amitabh also owns a Tata Nano car and a tractor. Amitabh and Jaya own watches worth Rs 3.4 crore and Rs 51 lakh respectively. Amitabh owns a pen worth Rs 9 lakh. They also own a residential plot in France, and 3 acre land worth Rs 5.7 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district. And, also have properties in Mumbai, Noida, Bhopal, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.