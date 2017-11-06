INX Media case: Supreme Court rejects Karti Chidambaram’s plea to travel abroad

New Delhi: In another setback to former union finance minister P. Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected his plea seeking permission to travel abroad in connection with the INX Media case.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled on November 9.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), earlier, had opposed the plea, saying Karti might tamper with the evidence in the U.K., which is very crucial for the ongoing investigation.

In the previous hearing, Karti’s lawyer Kapil Sibal told the apex court that the former was not a ‘fugitive of justice’. The case was heard by a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs. 305 crore in 2007, when his father P. Chidambaram was the finance minister in Congress-led UPA government.