INX Media Case: Karti Chidambaram to challenge ED, CBI in Supreme Court
Mumbai: Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram leaves the Byculla Jail after meeting with former INX Media directors Indrani and Peter Mukherjea in the alleged connection in the INX Media corruption case, in Mumbai on Sunday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade(PTI3_4_2018_000107B)
New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambram’s son Karti Chidambaram, who was arrested on February 28 in the connection of INX media case, has moved to the Supreme Court to file a petition against decision of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday.
He was brought to Mumbai on March 4 to confront ex-directors of INX Media Ltd. Karti has earlier rebuffed all allegations made by the CBI and ED describing them ‘politically motivated’.
Karti is being held up for facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance worth Rs. 305 crore for INX Media including monetary favours for Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.