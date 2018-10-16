Internet can’t stop praising this Uber driver who waits with women passengers for 1.5 hours for their safety

Once you are at your destination your cab driver leaves from that place after dropping you, but an Uber driver in India made sure that a woman and her daughter reach safely at their house. Santosh, who drives Uber, left the woman and daughter at the destination around 1 am. After reaching the destination the gate to their residence was closed and for some reason, they were not able to access it. So Santosh decided to stay with them and he waited with them for 1.5 hours and made sure that they both reach home safely.

He even refused to pick up another passenger who had booked a trip, saying that he cannot leave two women alone in the middle of the night.

After that the woman, shared this news on Twitter, and Santosh was hailed for his humanity. And social media users started discussing about him.

hey @Uber_India , wanted to tell you about your driver Santosh. Last night the place we were staying had it’s gate was closed. It was 1 AM. He refused to let us go & waited for 1.5 hours till we got in. Kudos to him. Mom and I eternally grateful pic.twitter.com/tIjz9n2A8O — Priyashmita Guha (@priyashmita) October 14, 2018

Absolutely true. Uber must convey the accolades to him. It will convey the message that good deeds don’t go unnoticed. — Mayur Kothari (@mayuraddis) October 14, 2018

Really nice that you posted…such a good man 🙂 — Saileena (@saileenas) October 14, 2018

Next time if he’s your driver, tell him we all very much appreciate him. — Jainendra (@JainendraNahata) October 15, 2018

Even Uber responded and expressed their happiness.