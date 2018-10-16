Free Press Journal
Internet can't stop praising this Uber driver who waits with women passengers for 1.5 hours for their safety

Internet can’t stop praising this Uber driver who waits with women passengers for 1.5 hours for their safety

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 16, 2018 08:36 pm
uber, mumbai, uber services, movement in india, uber cabs, traffic insight toolAFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck

Once you are at your destination your cab driver leaves from that place after dropping you, but an Uber driver in India made sure that a woman and her daughter reach safely at their house. Santosh, who drives Uber, left the woman and daughter at the destination around 1 am. After reaching the destination the gate to their residence was closed and for some reason, they were not able to access it. So Santosh decided to stay with them and he waited with them for 1.5 hours and made sure that they both reach home safely.

He even refused to pick up another passenger who had booked a trip, saying that he cannot leave two women alone in the middle of the night.

After that the woman, shared this news on Twitter, and Santosh was hailed for his humanity. And social media users started discussing about him.


Even Uber responded and expressed their happiness.

 

