Inflation hits a high as egg prices match chicken

In more bad news for the consumers, who consume eggs on a daily basis, egg prices have gone through the roof, so much so that at current retail rates of around Rs 7 per piece, it may be more worthwhile for people to eat chicken instead.

The sudden hike in the price of eggs has seen poultry farmers in the Pune region are now selling eggs at Rs 585 for every 100 pieces, which translates into a price of Rs 6.5-7.5 a piece at the retail end. That works out to Rs 120-135 in per kg terms, taking an average egg weight of about 55 grams — which isn’t far too below the Rs 130-150 levels at which dressed chicken is retailing in Pune, reported The Indian Express.

The change in price is dependent many factors and over the last six months, farm-gate prices of eggs in Pune have risen substantially from Rs 375 to Rs 585 per 100 pieces, even as the rates for live broiler birds have come down from Rs 90 to under Rs 60 per kg.

“Egg prices usually rise at this time due to winter demand, while broiler rates fall because supply goes up, with the birds taking less time to reach slaughter weight. But we have never seen this kind of price spiral in eggs before,” said a leading egg products manufacturer based in Erode, Tamil Nadu.

Raju Bhosale, executive member of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), attributed the jump in prices to an estimated 15 per cent increase in demand. That, in turn, has been primarily driven by vegetable prices. All the vegetable prices have been fluctuating and it had a direct impact on eggs prices soaring. “When vegetables turn costly, people switch to eggs, pushing up its rates as well. This is simple substitution effect,” claimed Bhosale.

The sudden inflation has also been impacted by the impact of demonetisation as poultry farmers and traders had tough time to run their business due to shortage of currency and also the situation of drought has impacted the business quite a bit. The situation varies from region to region and the hike could be controlled if various parameters are put in place.

The complex case of broiler being cheap than eggs has also raised a lot of questions. According to manufacturers, the broiler production cycle is much shorter. A day-old chick weighing 40 g or so takes just 40-42 days to attain a live bird weight of 2-2.5 kg, when it ready to be sold for slaughter. That time is even lower, 37-38 days, during winter.

On the other hand, when it comes to egg-laying birds (“layers”), the minimum time needed for the chicks to grow for production to start is 18 weeks. A typical commercial layer would give roughly 330 eggs until it is 72 weeks old. During the peak production period from around 27 to 40 weeks, the bird will lay an egg every 26-27 hours, going up to 32-33 hours at the end of 72 weeks.

The curious case of eggs matching the price of a piece of chicken could play out a little bit longer and consumers might have to adjust themselves for a short period.