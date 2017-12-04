Indywood to establish Talent Clubs in schools

Hyderabad: Students will now get an opportunity to exhibit their skills as Indywood Film Carnival 2017 aims to establish Talent Clubs in 100 schools and colleges of India.

In addition, theatre screens established under Indywood in various states will be used to feature educational content from 6 am to 11 am everyday for students.

Through these Talent Clubs, students will get a platform to showcase their potential and participate at various levels. Schools and colleges will host these in-house clubs and can conduct various competitions, contests, festivals and events through these clubs in order to constantly provide scope for creativity and cultural change.

Also, these clubs will help identify and churn out talent from students who are otherwise engrossed in just academic excellence. Sohan Roy, Chairman and Founder of Indywood told The Free Press Journal, “Every child has some talent which needs to be identified and encouraged. Children will not have to look for opportunities outside but they will be able to showcase their talent at their own schools and colleges through these talent clubs.” In addition, the Indywood Film Carnival 2017 hosted at Ramoji City, Hyderabad aims to encourage ‘Film-making’ as a career opportunity.

Over 10,000 theatre screens which will be established under Indywood in various states will be used to promote educational content. Roy said, “We want to use morning hours of everyday to feature educational content through these screens for students. Film-making is an interesting career and students should learn the art at film schools.”

The festival witnessed launch of the Billionaires Club which included 50 billionaires of Indian origin, panel discussions, masterclasses, workshops, exhibitions, awards for various aspects of film-making like cinematography, still photography, animation, production and documentary. Over 120 countries participated in the festival with films from around 135 countries.