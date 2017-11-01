Indoor air pollution behind 1.24 lakh premature deaths in India

New Delhi: Indoor air pollution caused 1.24 lakh premature deaths in India in 2015, more than the emissions from coal power plants or other industrial sources, a report published in the Lancet, a noted medical journal, has said. The findings establish what experts have been saying for long — that air quality in Indian households, especially in the rural areas, is lethal due to use of wood or cow dung as cooking fuel coupled with poor ventilation.

The report states that while the country recorded 524,680 premature deaths in 2015 due to air pollution caused by the presence of ultrafine particulate matter PM2.5, “the biggest contributor was household air pollution, which was responsible for 124,207 premature deaths per million people.” In May last year, the Indian government had embarked on a drive to provide free cooking gas connections to five crore women from poor households in three years with a view to reduce the use of polluting fuels such as wood and dried cow dung.

Among other sources, emissions from coal power plants, transport and other industries caused 80,368, 88,019 and 1,24,207 preventable deaths, respectively, the report said. The report, ‘The Lancet Countdown: Tracking Progress on Health and Climate Change’, is an account of a global study on climate change and the risks it poses in terms of temperature-related illness and death, worsening air quality, extreme weather events among others.