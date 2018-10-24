India’s first bitcoin ATM in Bengaluru seized, co-founder arrested

The Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru on Tuesday arrested the Co-Founder and Chief Financial & Compliance Officer of Unocoin Technologies Pvt Ltd and registered a complaint against the company for setting up India’s first Bitcoin ATM without permission.

According to the News Minute, the accused is identified as Harish B V (37), a resident of Jayanagar West in Tumakuru. He is one of the four co-founders of Unocoin which claims to be India’s first entrant in the bitcoins. The police have seized two laptops, five debit cards, one passport and a few other documents from him. Harish was produced in court before he was taken into police custody.

“The ATM kiosk installed by Unocoin in Bengaluru’s Kempfort Mall has not taken any permission from the state government and is dealing in cryptocurrency outside the remit of the law,” the Cyber Crime department of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said in a statement to the media.

Unocoin had step up this ATM despite the Reserve Bank of India’s crackdown on cryptocurrency in India. The Unocoin, a virtual currency exchange company, allowed customers to deposit and withdraw a minimum amount of Rs 1,000 at it’s ATM in Kempfort Mall. Police have urged the general public not to fall into the trap of cryptocurrency on the pretext of making a lot of money in a quick time.